Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Up 246.4% in October

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a growth of 246.4% from the September 30th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WDLF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Social Life Network has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Social Life Network Company Profile
