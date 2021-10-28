Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Up 246.4% in October

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a growth of 246.4% from the September 30th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDLF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Social Life Network has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

