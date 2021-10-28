Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.