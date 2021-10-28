SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading Up 0.5%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 43,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88.

About SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

