SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SWI traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 1,521,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Truist cut their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

