SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $712 million-$716 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.22 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

SWI stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

