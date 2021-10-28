SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.55 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. Truist Securities cut their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

SWI stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

