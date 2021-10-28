Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.