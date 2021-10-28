Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Sonoco Products worth $57,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

