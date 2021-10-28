Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.94

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.94 and last traded at $118.19, with a volume of 32090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

