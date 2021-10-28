Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

SFBC stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

