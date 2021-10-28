South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.98 Million

Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post sales of $286.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 455.0% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

