SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.46. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 44,659 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 1.87%.

In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $40,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,070 shares of company stock valued at $342,069 over the last three months. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

