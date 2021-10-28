Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $15,998.39 and $237.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

