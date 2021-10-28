SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Down 0.6%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 664,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 250,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,530 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 361,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000.

