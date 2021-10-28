SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.26% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $245,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $122.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

