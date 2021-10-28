SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.73% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.