Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00105915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.64 or 0.00424929 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00043929 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

