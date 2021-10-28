Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Now Covered by Analysts at Pi Financial

Analysts at Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 187,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421,526. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $231.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,362,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

