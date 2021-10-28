Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of -1.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

