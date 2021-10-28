Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,073,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,514. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.