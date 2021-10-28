Sportcash One (SCONEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52,400.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $361,225.97 and $52,400.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,567.32 or 0.99619472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.15 or 0.07067920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021925 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars.

