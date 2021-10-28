SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.9-$100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.95 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.12. 187,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

