SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.90 million-$100.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.98 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

SPSC stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 187,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,876. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

