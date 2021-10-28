Squarespace (SQSP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP):

10/21/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Squarespace was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SQSP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,760. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

