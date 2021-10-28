SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

