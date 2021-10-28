SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.920-$4.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.170-$1.250 EPS.

SSNC traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

