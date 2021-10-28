SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.990 EPS.

SSNC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,327. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

