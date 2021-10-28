SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.990 EPS.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 1,646,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,327. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

