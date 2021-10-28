Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.93

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $109.33 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,027,960 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.