Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 579.80 ($7.58).

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN stock opened at GBX 486.70 ($6.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 452.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 469.75. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Insiders have purchased 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 over the last 90 days.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.