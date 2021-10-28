Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Announces Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

SMP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 2,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,792. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.