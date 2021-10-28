Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Achieves $15.20 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $15.20 million and $2.17 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

