Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $109.21 and last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

