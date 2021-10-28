Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $446,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $186.23 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

