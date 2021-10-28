Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 301.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.24. 196,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,438. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

