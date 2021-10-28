State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 272.0 days.

SBKFF stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

