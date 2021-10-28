State Street Corp Acquires 380,117 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.97% of W. P. Carey worth $554,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $38,952,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after buying an additional 359,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

WPC opened at $78.26 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

