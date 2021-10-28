State Street Corp Acquires 97,511 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $518,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $440.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

