State Street Corp Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.04% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $522,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital International Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 1,291,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,964,000 after buying an additional 1,094,686 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.