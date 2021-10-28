State Street Corp Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.54% of Nordson worth $451,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $249.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $257.83. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.