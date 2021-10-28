State Street Corp Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.44% of PTC worth $569,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.