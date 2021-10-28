State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.77% of Everest Re Group worth $478,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE stock opened at $280.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.