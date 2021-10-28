State Street Corp Buys 405,473 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.48% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $502,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE:PB opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

