State Street Corp Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,908 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.26% of VICI Properties worth $548,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

VICI opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

