State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.65% of Iron Mountain worth $577,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.