State Street Corp Has $471.39 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.10% of News worth $471,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

