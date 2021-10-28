State Street Corp Has $475.28 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.65% of Hasbro worth $475,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.