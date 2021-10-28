State Street Corp Has $532.90 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.76% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $532,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

