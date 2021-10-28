State Street Corp Has $547.37 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.13% of Bio-Techne worth $547,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.68 and a 200-day moving average of $457.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.24 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

