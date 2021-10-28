State Street Corp Has $570.62 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Street Corp boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.94% of LKQ worth $570,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 42.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 460,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 116.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

